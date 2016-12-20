×
Tultepec, Mexico, fireworks market explosion

Updating in real-time...

Tultepec, Mexico, fireworks market explosion

27 people killed in explosion at fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico, local emergency services say - Reuters

