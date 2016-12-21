×
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video on
iOS
,
Android
,
Windows
, and
more
Get it
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.
Get it
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.
Get it
BREAKING NEWS
Search topics
Followed topics
Tap
on a topic to follow it
Muted topics
Tap
on a topic to hide updates
North Carolina LGBT bill
Updating in real-time...
Load more
North Carolina LGBT bill
Dec 21, 2016, 02:36 PM GMT
(
14:36
)
Charlotte, NC, City Council votes 7-2 in favor of full repeal of city's non-discrimination ordinance - WCNC
End of alert
Alert my friends
45
WHOA!
Load more
Advertisement
Get the app
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.