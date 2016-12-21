×
Truck crashes into Berlin market, Dec. 20, 2016
Updating in real-time...
Truck crashes into Berlin market, Dec. 20, 2016
Dec 21, 2016, 06:25 PM GMT
(
18:25
)
German authorities say suspect in Berlin truck attack was under surveillance for several months this year - AP
