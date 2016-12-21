×
Breaking News apps
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video on iOS, Android, Windows, and more
Get it
Breaking News app
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.
Get it
Breaking News app
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.
Get it

Truck crashes into Berlin market, Dec. 20, 2016

Updating in real-time...

Truck crashes into Berlin market, Dec. 20, 2016

German authorities say suspect in Berlin truck attack was under surveillance for several months this year - AP

End of alert
    69 WHOA!
    Advertisement
    Get the app
    Get faster updates
    Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.
    Available on the App Store
    Available on Google Play