×
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video on
iOS
,
Android
,
Windows
, and
more
Get it
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.
Get it
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.
Get it
BREAKING NEWS
Search topics
Followed topics
Tap
on a topic to follow it
Muted topics
Tap
on a topic to hide updates
Afriqiyah Airways airplane hijack, Dec. 23, 2016
Updating in real-time...
Load more
Afriqiyah Airways airplane hijack, Dec. 23, 2016
Dec 23, 2016, 12:54 PM GMT
(
12:54
)
Passengers have begun disembarking from hijacked plane on ground in Malta after hijackers forced plane to ground while en route to Libya - AP
End of alert
Alert my friends
38
WHOA!
Load more
Advertisement
Get the app
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.