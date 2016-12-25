×
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video on
iOS
,
Android
,
Windows
, and
more
Get it
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.
Get it
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.
Get it
BREAKING NEWS
Search topics
Followed topics
Tap
on a topic to follow it
Muted topics
Tap
on a topic to hide updates
Buckingham Palace, London, England, United Kingdom
Updating in real-time...
Load more
Buckingham Palace, London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 25, 2016, 09:35 AM GMT
(
09:35
)
Buckingham Palace says Queen will not attend church at Sandringham this morning as she recovers from heavy cold - Sky News
End of alert
Alert my friends
38
WHOA!
Load more
Advertisement
Get the app
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.