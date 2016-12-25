×
Russian plane crashes near Sochi, Dec. 25, 2016
Russian plane crashes near Sochi, Dec. 25, 2016
Dec 25, 2016, 09:55 AM GMT
(
09:55
)
Russian Defense Ministry: No survivors found after Russian plane carrying 93 crashes into Black Sea near Sochi - TASS
