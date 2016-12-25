×
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video on
iOS
,
Android
,
Windows
, and
more
Get it
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.
Get it
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.
Get it
BREAKING NEWS
Search topics
Followed topics
Tap
on a topic to follow it
Muted topics
Tap
on a topic to hide updates
Russian plane missing, Dec. 25, 2016
Updating in real-time...
Load more
Russian plane missing, Dec. 25, 2016
Dec 25, 2016, 05:17 AM GMT
(
05:17
)
Russian ministry source says Tu-155 plane disappeared over Black Sea minutes after it took off from Sochi - AP
End of alert
Alert my friends
112
WHOA!
Load more
Advertisement
Get the app
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.