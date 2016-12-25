×
Breaking News apps
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video on iOS, Android, Windows, and more
Get it
Breaking News app
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.
Get it
Breaking News app
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.
Get it

Russian plane crashes near Sochi, Dec. 25, 2016

Updating in real-time...

Russian plane crashes near Sochi, Dec. 25, 2016

Russian transport minister: All possible causes for Black Sea plane crash being considered, including a terror attack - AP

End of alert
    24 WHOA!
    Advertisement
    Get the app
    Get faster updates
    Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.
    Available on the App Store
    Available on Google Play