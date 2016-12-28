×
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video on
iOS
,
Android
,
Windows
, and
more
Get it
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.
Get it
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.
Get it
BREAKING NEWS
Search topics
Followed topics
Tap
on a topic to follow it
Muted topics
Tap
on a topic to hide updates
Truck crashes into Berlin market, Dec. 20, 2016
Updating in real-time...
Load more
Truck crashes into Berlin market, Dec. 20, 2016
Dec 28, 2016, 01:27 PM GMT
(
13:27
)
Prosecutors say a 40-year-old Tunisian man has been detained in connection with the Berlin market truck attack - AP
End of alert
Alert my friends
18
WHOA!
Load more
Advertisement
Get the app
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.