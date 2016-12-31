×
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video on
iOS
,
Android
,
Windows
, and
more
Get it
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.
Get it
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.
Get it
BREAKING NEWS
Search topics
Followed topics
Tap
on a topic to follow it
Muted topics
Tap
on a topic to hide updates
Syrian Civil War
Updating in real-time...
Load more
Syrian Civil War
Dec 31, 2016, 06:10 PM GMT
(
18:10
)
UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolution 'welcoming' Russian, Turkish efforts to end Syrian violence and start political negotiations - AP
End of alert
Alert my friends
38
WHOA!
Load more
Advertisement
Get the app
Get faster updates
Download the free Breaking News app for faster updates, alerts and live video.