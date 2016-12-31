×
Plane reported missing over Lake Erie, Dec. 29, 2016
Plane reported missing over Lake Erie, Dec. 29, 2016
Dec 31, 2016, 03:31 PM GMT
(
15:31
)
US Coast Guard suspends search for surviving passengers of plane that crashed into Lake Erie after taking off from Cleveland with 6 on board - NBC News
